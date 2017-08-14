FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Welfare comes before defense spending: Merkel
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
China
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 12:54 PM / an hour ago

Welfare comes before defense spending: Merkel

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party waves following the start of the CDU's election rally for Germany's general election in Dortmund, Germany August 12, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that welfare and social spending must take precedence over the increased military expenditure demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The conservative leader's Social Democratic (SPD) rivals in an election on Sept. 24 have accused her of bowing to the U.S. administration's demand that Germany meet NATO's spending target of 2 percent of national output on defense.

The SPD, who lag Merkel's Christian Democrats in the polls by some 15 percentage points, said Germany would have to nearly double current defense spending from 37 billion euros ($43.65 billion) to meet the NATO target.

Merkel's ruling coalition, which includes the SPD as junior partner, has approved defense spending hikes that fall short of the NATO target.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.