Election outcome gives jubilant Merkel a wardrobe headache
September 23, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Election outcome gives jubilant Merkel a wardrobe headache

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel, gestures during a news conference after a CDU party board meeting in Berlin September 23, 2013, the day after the general election. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Relishing a thumping election victory for her conservatives in Germany’s Sunday election, a smiling Angela Merkel said on Monday that conjecture about looming coalition talks presented her with a dilemma on what to wear.

With speculation swirling about her coalition options - which Germans tend to describe in terms of party colors - a relaxed-looking Merkel told reporters how she had tried to choose a neutral color for the news conference.

“This morning I stood in front of my wardrobe and I thought red is no good, bright green is no good, blue was yesterday, what are you going to do?” said Merkel, who wore a dark jacket with a blue-green hue.

“I decided for something very neutral,” she chuckled, raising a cheer and applause from reporters.

The Social Democrats (SPD), with whom she seems most likely to share power, have red as their color while green represents the eco-friendly Greens who may offer Merkel another coalition option. Her own conservatives’ color is black.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Gareth Jones

