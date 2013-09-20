FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel's center-right coalition has slight lead in Emnid poll
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2013 / 4:03 PM / in 4 years

Merkel's center-right coalition has slight lead in Emnid poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian state Premier Horst Seehofer wave after a Christian Democratic Union election campaign meeting in Augsburg September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right coalition was ahead of the combined leftist opposition by a 45-44 percent margin in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for Bild am Sonntag newspaper was released on Friday ahead of Sunday’s election.

The Emnid poll also showed support for the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party unchanged at 4 percent, or just below the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in parliament.

The Emnid poll found the center-right coalition at 45 percent with Merkel’s conservatives steady on 39 percent and the Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners gaining 1 point to 6 percent since the last Emnid poll published on September 15.

The main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) were unchanged at 26 percent while their allies, the environmentalist Greens, were down 1 point to 9 percent. The hardline Left party was unchanged at 9 percent in the poll.

Other polls published on Friday and this week point to a tight result on Sunday, increasing the likelihood of a Merkel-led right-left “grand coalition” government. Forsa and the Allensbach institutes, in separate polls on Friday, showed the center-right at level pegging with the leftist opposition.

Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.