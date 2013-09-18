FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel's center-right could fall short of majority: poll
#World News
September 18, 2013 / 8:03 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel's center-right could fall short of majority: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Teenagers pass election posters of Social Democratic top candidate Peer Steinbrueck (SPD) (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in Hamburg, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s center-right coalition slipped behind Germany’s combined center-left opposition parties in a poll published on Wednesday, indicating her conservatives would be unable to form a majority with their Free Democrat partners.

In an Allensbach poll for the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily, the chancellor’s conservatives shed a point to 39 percent while the FDP were steady at 6 percent, giving a combined 45 percent for the center-right.

The main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) gained one point to 26 percent and their Greens partners weakened to 11 percent from 12.5. The hardline Left rose 1.5 points to 9 percent.

That would give the opposition a combined 46 percent - but the SPD and Greens both rule out a coalition with the Left, meaning one possible scenario is that Merkel could have to team up with the SPD in a repeat of the 2005-2009 ‘grand coalition’.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson
