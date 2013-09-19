FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel coalition hold narrow lead over combined opposition: poll
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2013 / 8:04 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel coalition hold narrow lead over combined opposition: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech during a Christian Democratic Union election campaign meeting in Augsburg September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right coalition held a narrow lead over the combined left-leaning opposition parties, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, three days before a national election.

The Politbarometer survey by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen gave Merkel’s conservatives 40 percent, unchanged from the pollster’s last survey on Sept 13. Their current coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), were on 5.5 percent, down 0.5 points.

The main opposition Social Democrats had 27 percent, up one point, their Green allies were on 9 percent, down two points, and the hardline Left had 8.5 percent, up 0.5 points.

A new Euroskeptical party, the Alternative fuer Deutschland, which wants to force weaker southern European countries out of the euro zone, had 4 percent, unchanged from the last FGW poll and below the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament.

Reporting by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.