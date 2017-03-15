FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German Social Democrats steady just behind Merkel's conservatives: poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 5 months ago

German Social Democrats steady just behind Merkel's conservatives: poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement before talks with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) remained steady at 32 percent support over the past week, one percentage point behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

The two parties, now partners in Merkel's 'grand coalition', have been running neck-and-neck in the polls since the SPD nominated former European Parliament president Martin Schulz as its candidate for chancellor in the Sept. 24 federal election.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained one percentage point to 9 percent, while the pro-environment Greens party dropped one percentage point to 7 percent, according to the Forsa poll of 2,505 voters carried out from March 6-10.

The Left party remained unchanged at 7 percent, while the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) was steady at 6 percent, according to the poll, which was conducted for Germany's Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL.

In a direct matchup, Merkel gained one percentage point to 39 percent support, compared to 36 percent for Schulz, the poll said.

Both Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term, and Schulz are hoping to end the current coalition and form a new government with smaller allies.

The Forsa poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Ralph Boulton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.