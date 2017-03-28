FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German SPD narrows gap to Merkel's conservatives in Allensbach poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 5 months ago

German SPD narrows gap to Merkel's conservatives in Allensbach poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) have narrowed their gap in support to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, a monthly poll showed on Tuesday, less than six months before a federal election in Europe's biggest economy.

The Allensbach poll, which is due to be published in newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday, showed Merkel's conservative bloc on 34 percent, up one percentage point compared to the previous poll from February.

The SPD with their new party leader and chancellor candidate Martin Schulz gained 2,5 percentage points on the month to reach 33 percent.

The poll showed the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) down 1.5 percentage points at 7 percent, the lowest in that poll since November 2015.

The far-left Linke remained unchanged at 8 percent, making it the third-strongest party. The Greens stood at 7.5 percent and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) at 6.5 percent - above the 5-percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

The poll was carried out between March 6-19.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.