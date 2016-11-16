Special Report: Under siege in Mosul, Islamic State turns to executions and paranoia
ERBIL, Iraq A few weeks ago, a person inside Mosul began to send text messages to Iraqi military intelligence in Baghdad.
BERLIN German authorities are extremely concerned that Russia may seek to interfere in Germany’s national elections next year, echoing concerns voiced by their counterparts in the United States.
Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the domestic BfV intelligence agency, cited the high-profile case last year of a young Russian woman from Berlin who Russian media said was kidnapped and raped by migrants, a claim later refuted by the German government.
"This could happen again next year and we are alarmed," Maassen told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.
"We have the impression that this is part of a hybrid threat that seeks to influence public opinion and decision-making processes."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised similar concerns last week, saying there were signs of Internet attacks and misinformation campaigns from Russia.
Maassen said it was important to publicly expose such campaigns. "When people realize that the information that they are getting is not true... then the toxic lies lose their effectiveness."
U.S. intelligence officials warned in the run-up to this month's presidential election of a campaign to undermine the credibility of the vote that they believed was backed by the Russian government. Russian officials denied any such effort. [nL1N1D51FO]
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal; editing by John Stonestreet)
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Donald Trump is expected to use his first meeting with a foreign leader as U.S. president-elect this week to try to reassure Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Asian allies rattled by his campaign rhetoric, advisers to Trump said.
KABUL A suicide bomber on a motorbike killed at least four people and wounded several in an attack on a vehicle carrying national security officials in Kabul on Wednesday, a security official at the scene in the Afghan capital told Reuters.