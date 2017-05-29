FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says will deal with whether he remains finance minister after Sept vote
May 29, 2017

Schaeuble says will deal with whether he remains finance minister after Sept vote

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents draft budget for 2018 and mid-term plans for state spending until 2021 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the question of whether he would remain in office after a Sept. 24 national election would be dealt with after the vote.

The 74-year-old veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives told a meeting of tax consultants in Munich that what happens after the election will be dealt with once Germans have voted and said his ministry would be in good shape.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

