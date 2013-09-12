FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saucy party ad spices up dull German election campaign
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 12, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Saucy party ad spices up dull German election campaign

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A satirical party has spiced up a dull German election campaign with a television advert depicting a 90-second sex scene, blurred but leaving little to the imagination.

Die Partei (The Party), whose policies include building a wall around Germany and putting Chancellor Angela Merkel on trial in a cage, said the ad was designed to represent its family policy.

Election rules require broadcasters to give parties advertising time to use as the parties see fit.

Merkel, with a comfortable lead in the polls over a so-far relatively toothless opposition, has opted for a bland campaign, short on specifics, that emphasizes business-as-usual.

Germany’s top selling newspaper Bild called the advert, which aired at 10:30 p.m. after the main news, complete with steamy sound track of sighs and groans, a “climax” of the campaign. It said only three viewers had called national broadcaster ZDF to complain.

“Is anyone watching this political broadcast by Die Partei on ZDF and thinking what in God’s name is this?” asked twitter user Katharina. Other users described it as the “best political broadcast ever”.

Die Partei failed to meet the legal requirements to stand in the last federal election, but this time is fielding dozens of candidates - with next to no hope of getting any into parliament on September 22.

It described its advert, which ends with the slogan “Vote for The Party and you’ll feel good”, as having confused “dozens of pensioners”.

Among its other policies is a plan to frack Environment Minister Peter Altmaier to release his “enormous energy resources”.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.