7 months ago
Germany's Social Democrats nominate Schulz as chancellor candidate
#World News
January 24, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 7 months ago

Germany's Social Democrats nominate Schulz as chancellor candidate

Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament speaks next to German Economy Minister and Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Social Democrats have nominated former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in an election in September, Schulz and party leader Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

The party will vote on the nomination on Sunday when Schulz will also present the party's election program, they said.

Gabriel said the party has also agreed that he should replace Frank-Walter Steinmeier as foreign minister.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal

