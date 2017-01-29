FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
SPD's nominee for chancellor Schulz says would fight inequality
#World News
January 29, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 7 months ago

SPD's nominee for chancellor Schulz says would fight inequality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz, nominated to lead Germany's Social Democrats in their bid to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Sunday he would fight for greater equality and overcome "deep divisions" in Germany.

Schulz told a crowd of over 1,000 people at the party's headquarters in Berlin that he would fight for fairer tax rules and to ensure that people in rural areas enjoyed the same benefits as in big cities.

He also called for greater solidarity in Europe on the migrant issue and described the actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as "an affont" to European unity.

Schulz also sharply criticized actions and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on human rights issues as wholly "unacceptable."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton

