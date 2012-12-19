FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German electronics lobby sees 2013 output up 1.5 percent
December 19, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

German electronics lobby sees 2013 output up 1.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s electronics industry expects production to rise 1.5 percent in 2013 after shrinking 2 percent this year amid the euro zone crisis.

Trade group ZVEI said on Wednesday the return to growth depended largely on politicians getting a grip on the euro zone debt crisis and Germany pushing through its planned shift to a greener energy mix.

Sales have fallen to 175 billion euros ($231 billion) this year on weak domestic sales, while exports rose 2 percent thanks to demand from eastern Europe, the United States and Asia, ZVEI said.

The electronics industry is Germany’s second-largest employer after engineering with more than 848,000 workers.

Its members mainly comprise mid-sized companies and top names such as chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor

