Berlin's Tierpark zoo presents newborn baby elephant
January 5, 2016 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Berlin's Tierpark zoo presents newborn baby elephant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN - Berlin’s Tierpark zoo has a new addition -- a baby elephant born during the night between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Andreas Knieriem, director of the zoo, said on Monday mum Kewa gave birth to the yet unnamed Asian elephant, her sixth calf, without help from vets or keepers. 

“We knew of course that there was an elephant birth coming up. But as it is often the case, if the birth happens a bit earlier than expected, nobody expects it...,” Knieriem said, adding the baby is most likely a girl.

The herd at Tierpark zoo now numbers six African and seven Asian elephants.

