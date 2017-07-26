FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using Volkswagen law firm seizures
#Big Story 10
July 26, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 2 hours ago

Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using Volkswagen law firm seizures

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day, the Federal Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors searched the Munich-based offices of Jones Day, the law firm hired by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to investigate its emissions scandal, and the headquarters of VW's Audi brand on March 15.

VW had filed a complaint with a Munich local court to prevent prosecutors from using the material but its attempt was rebuffed in April by the court.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims

