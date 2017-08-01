FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to agree plan to cut diesel emissions: sources
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
August 1, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 20 minutes ago

Germany to agree plan to cut diesel emissions: sources

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cars and lorries are stuck in a traffic jam near Irschenberg, Germany July 28, 2017.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will not force the auto industry to make costly engine retrofits to cut emissions but will accept software updates for around 2 million diesel cars at a meeting on Wednesday, industry and government sources said on Tuesday.

The summit of politicians and car executives was called to discuss ways to reduce inner-city pollution in an attempt to avert bans of diesel cars and restore the reputation of the sector battered since the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) scandal.

The auto industry has agreed to software updates for around 2 million cars that will cost around 300 million euros ($354 million), a government source said. An industry source said foreign car makers had not agreed to participate for now.

The sector and the government will each contribute half to a 500 million euro fund aimed at helping local governments reduce pollution, while the government will also put more funds into subsidies for electric cars for officials.

($1 = 0.8466 euros)

Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Emma Thomasson

