Germany sees Greek, Spanish influx as crisis worsens
#Business News
August 30, 2012 / 3:19 PM / 5 years ago

Germany sees Greek, Spanish influx as crisis worsens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An increasing number of Spaniards and Greeks are working in Germany as their own countries, hit by the euro zone debt crisis, struggle with record unemployment levels, preliminary data from Germany’s Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday.

Some 12.2 percent more Spaniards and 10.1 percent more Greeks were employed in Germany in June compared with the previous year, according to the data.

“It is plausible to surmise that these increases are related to the debt crisis in these countries,” the office said in a statement.

In June the number of people from Greece, Portugal, Italy and Spain who had a job in Germany rose by a total of 28,000 or 6.6 percent, but these foreign workers were not necessarily recent migrants, the office said.

Roughly one in four people is out of work in both Greece and Spain while Germany’s unemployment rate, at 6.8 percent in August according to data released earlier on Thursday, remains close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.

A record number of people took German language courses and exams at Germany’s cultural and teaching institution the Goethe Institute in 2011, with the strongest increase in interest coming from southern and western Europe. In Spain, which is lingering in its second recession in three years, 35 percent more people studied German at the Goethe Institute last year.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Patrick Graham

