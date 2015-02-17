FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Employment in German manufacturing sector hit record high in 2014
February 17, 2015

Employment in German manufacturing sector hit record high in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker sets up a robot during final preparations at the "Hannover Messe" industrial trade fair in Hanover April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of people employed in Germany’s manufacturing sector rose to a record high of 5.3 million at the end of last year, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, underscoring the strength of the mighty sector of Europe’s largest economy.

The increase of around 57,000 took staffing levels in the sector to the highest since the data was first collected in 2005, the Office said.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce expect this upward trend to continue, partly thanks to booming exports.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
