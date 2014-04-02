FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No EU-German deal yet on exemptions from green energy surcharge
#Environment
April 2, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

No EU-German deal yet on exemptions from green energy surcharge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels and Berlin have not yet agreed on exemptions for German industry from a surcharge to support renewable energy, Germany’s Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday after talks with the European Union commissioner in charge.

“We are still in the middle of negotiations,” Gabriel told reporters after the negotiations. “We do not have a final result yet.”

Germany is trying to reform the way it supports its growing green industries that derive power from sources such as wind and solar, but any solution needs to suit the EU Commission and German industry.

Gabriel said he expected the renewable energy law to go through cabinet next week.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

