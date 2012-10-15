German green power surcharge to rise 47 percent in 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses during a statement to the media in Berlin, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Subsidies levied on German consumers to support renewable power will rise by 47 percent next year, putting pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition to keep energy costs in check ahead of a federal election next year.

Merkel’s decision to abandon nuclear power following last year’s Fukushima disaster has led to a growing need for alternative energy sources, causing higher charges that are tagged on to consumers’ energy bills.

Germany’s surcharge for renewable energy will rise to 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2013 from 3.6 cents in 2012, Germany’s four leading high voltage network operators said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

Overall, the so-called ‘Umlage’ will reach 20.36 billion euros ($26.40 billion) next year, the operators said.

Coming a year ahead of a federal election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek a third term, the sharp rise in the surcharge has become a major issue, potentially forcing the government to find ways to limit costs for consumers.

It has also opened divisions in the coalition with the Free Democrats (FDP), junior partners to Merkel’s conservatives, calling for steeper cuts in government-mandated incentives and a more sweeping reform of the renewable energy law (EEG).

Opposition parties have accused the government of letting private consumers bear the brunt, after it exempted energy-intensive heavy industry from green energy and network usage tariffs.

The four network operators are 50Hertz, owned by Belgian Elia and Australian fund IFM; E.ON’s former high voltage grid unit TenneT; RWE’s former unit Amprion, and EnBW’s grid unit TransnetBW. ($1 = 0.7712 euros)