Berlin says utilities can't dodge responsibility for nuclear waste
July 3, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Berlin says utilities can't dodge responsibility for nuclear waste

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A German police officer uses a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on a transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday that if the provisions by utilities for shutting down nuclear power plants were not sufficient, the government needed to discuss asking the companies to make further payments.

Gabriel also said that Berlin wanted to rule out quickly by law the possibility for utilities to reduce their financial liability regarding the de-nuclearization of the country.

Germany’s four nuclear operators -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall -- have set aside around 36 billion euros ($39.99 billion) in provisions for shutting down nuclear power plants and building a safe disposal site for highly radioactive waste.

