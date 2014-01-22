FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to impose renewable surcharge on firms' own production
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 22, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Germany to impose renewable surcharge on firms' own production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government plans to force companies that produce their own renewable power to now pay a large portion of the surcharge imposed on all private energy consumers, according to a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.

The draft calls for industry to pay 90 percent of the surcharge, currently at 6.24 cents per kilowatt hour, on new plants and for non-industrial producers of renewable and combined heat power plants to pay 70 percent of the surcharge.

Until now, those producers of renewable energy had been exempted from paying the surcharge in order to keep them internationally competitive.

Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Annika Breidthardt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.