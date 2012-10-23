FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German engineering body expects no recession in sector
#Business News
October 23, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

German engineering body expects no recession in sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s engineering trade body said on Tuesday the sector was not heading for recession, affirming a forecast for output growth of 2 percent this year.

“There is uncertainty and in many cases scepticism over what will happen next. But it remains clear that engineering is stable,” the VDMA trade body’s President Thomas Lindner said at an event in Berlin.

The VDMA raised its 2012 forecast for output growth in the sector in September but said declining orders were increasingly weighing on production and its estimate of 2 percent growth in 2013 hinged on an easing of the euro zone debt crisis.

The engineering sector, which includes household names such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE), has helped Europe’s largest economy fare better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during the bloc’s three-year debt crisis.

It is Germany’s largest industrial employer, with 974,000 workers in July 2012, 43,000 more than a year earlier.

The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium size companies but also large companies such as MAN SE (MANG.DE) and ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE).

Last week the German government raised its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2012 to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent and cut the equivalent number for 2013 to 1 percent from 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by John Stonestreet

