FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany aiming for bank resolution deal by year-end: official
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 23, 2013 / 8:59 AM / 4 years ago

Germany aiming for bank resolution deal by year-end: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still wants to reach a common position with its EU partners on a resolution mechanism for failing banks by the end of this year and is working constructively to that end, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The official said however, that Germany had no plans to present an alternative plan for how a resolution fund might work at this week’s EU summit and reiterated Berlin’s stance that national budget autonomy for winding up banks could not be outsourced.

“This is written into German law,” the official said. “To be honest I don’t understand why it is so difficult for the European Commission to understand this.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.