a year ago
German economy minister: EU stability pact needs to be more growth-friendly
July 1, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

German economy minister: EU stability pact needs to be more growth-friendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 22, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for Europe's Stability and Growth Pact to be made more growth-friendly, in a letter he sent to employees at his ministry that was seen by Reuters on Friday.

The pact needed "more flexibility" to give European Union member states more scope for higher investment and stimulating employment during periods of economic downturn, he said.

"The pact must be applied in a more growth-friendly way," he added.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing Michelle Martin

