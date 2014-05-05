FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says euro level not an issue for politicians
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 5, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Germany says euro level not an issue for politicians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls delivers a speech to present his 50 billion euro ($69 billion) savings plan ahead of a vote at the national assembly in Paris April 29, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN (Reuters) - The level of the euro is an issue for the European Central Bank and politicians should refrain from trying to influence the rate, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday, indirectly criticizing French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Valls said over the weekend that the euro was “too high” and that a “more appropriate” monetary policy was needed to bring it down.

Asked about the comments at a government news conference, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “The euro rate is not an issue for national politicians. It is an issue for the European Central Bank, which acts independently in this area, and should not be given advice on how to behave.”

Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.