European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro currency will not strengthen in the coming period because European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will prevent this, the head of Germany’s BGA trade federation said on Thursday.

“The euro will not get stronger,” Anton Boerner said. “Interest rates will remain low for the coming years.”

He added that Draghi would prevent the euro from getting stronger.