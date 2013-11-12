FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel's party opposes referendums, German lawmaker says
#World News
November 12, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel's party opposes referendums, German lawmaker says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) are against the idea of holding referendums on major European policy decisions, as proposed in coalition talks, because this would undermine parliamentary democracy, a senior CDU lawmaker said on Tuesday.

CDU deputy parliamentary leader Guenter Krings, reacting to a document draw up in talks with the Social Democrats on forming a coalition government, told Spiegel magazine’s website: “The CDU’s position is clear: we oppose undermining parliamentary lawmaking.”

The document, which recommends voting on policy decisions that involve transferring powers to Brussels or committing money at EU level, has not yet been approved by a larger coalition panel led by Merkel, meaning it may never see the light of day.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

