Merkel's party opposes referendums, German lawmaker says

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) are against the idea of holding referendums on major European policy decisions, as proposed in coalition talks, because this would undermine parliamentary democracy, a senior CDU lawmaker said on Tuesday.

CDU deputy parliamentary leader Guenter Krings, reacting to a document draw up in talks with the Social Democrats on forming a coalition government, told Spiegel magazine’s website: “The CDU’s position is clear: we oppose undermining parliamentary lawmaking.”

The document, which recommends voting on policy decisions that involve transferring powers to Brussels or committing money at EU level, has not yet been approved by a larger coalition panel led by Merkel, meaning it may never see the light of day.