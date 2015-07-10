Germany's AfD party loses 10 percent of members after founder ousted

BERLIN (Reuters) - The eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) has lost around 10 percent of its members since founder Bernd Lucke lost out to his eastern rival Frauke Petry in a leadership vote last weekend, the party’s new chairwoman said on Friday.

Petry said the AfD’s ranks had shrunk by about 2,000 members since Saturday’s leadership change, which shifted the party’s focus to immigration from its original one of opposition to the euro and bailouts in the single-currency bloc.

Lucke left the party this week complaining that it had become “islamophobic and xenophobic”. The economics professor, who had wanted the party to focus on economic issues, also criticized the pro-Russian stance taken by some party members.

Petry stressed on Friday that the euro would remain the most important issue for the party and said Lucke’s warnings that it was turning into a German version of France’s far-right Front National were “propaganda in the worst sense”.

Petry helped secure the party’s strong election results in three eastern state votes last year and used her influence to usher in a new focus on immigration.

But on Friday she rejected suggestions that the party was seeking to win right-wing voters by putting immigration in the spotlight.

However, she said her faction in the regional parliament of Saxony had “overemphasized” this issue, adding: “We’ve also become aware of this imbalance and we want to correct it.”

She said demonstrations against homes for asylum seekers were legitimate but added that these were appropriate in front of town halls, not outside asylum seekers’ accommodation.

Lucke has said in several interviews that he would decide this month on whether to found a new party based on the “Weckruf 2015” (Wake up call 2015) with the aim of stopping the AfD becoming a “radical, sectarian party of angry citizens”.