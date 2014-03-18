FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German deputy finance minister greets court ruling on ESM bailout fund
March 18, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

German deputy finance minister greets court ruling on ESM bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s deputy finance minister welcomed a ruling on Tuesday by the Constitutional Court which upheld the legality of the euro zone’s bailout fund, saying the decision backed up the government’s own arguments.

“I am very happy with the outcome because what the German government has put forward here has been reflected in the ruling and the Constitutional Court has confirmed (our views),” said Werner Gatzer, one of the finance ministry’s deputy ministers, after the ruling was read out in Karlsruhe.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Madeline Chambers

