Schaeuble says ESM ruling vindicates German government policies

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday a ruling by the Constitutional Court upholding the legality of the euro zone’s bailout fund showed that the government’s policies to stabilize the euro were right.

“The Constitutional Court has confirmed our course for securing the stability of the currency,” Schaeuble said in a statement.

“That strengthens credibility and creates confidence,” he said, adding that comprehensive rights enjoyed by the German Bundestag lower house served as a guarantee that decisions on the stability of the euro were democratically legitimate.