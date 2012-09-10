Euro zone may collapse if states reject reforms: German trade association

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is a risk that the euro zone will break up if the people living in crisis-stricken southern European countries do not accept structural reforms in the coming years, the head of Germany’s BGA trade association said on Monday.

“If people do not say yes (to the reforms), then the euro will not be able to exist in its current form,” Anton Boerner told Reuters in an interview.

He said he did not expect Germany to sink into recession this year and added that he also did not see German exports falling or stagnating this year or next.