German police arrest five suspected far-right militants
April 19, 2016 / 8:04 AM / a year ago

German police arrest five suspected far-right militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police arrested five people near Dresden on Tuesday who they suspected of forming a far-right militant group and preparing attacks on asylum seekers using explosives, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Over 200 police and state officials were involved in the swoop to arrest the five, aged between 18 and 39, who are suspected of plotting to bomb shelters housing asylum seekers.

They are suspected of forming the “Freital Group” last year. The group is named after a town outside Dresden in eastern Germany, where anti-immigrant sentiment runs particularly high.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dominic Evans

