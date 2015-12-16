FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than half of Germans fearful for the future: survey
#World News
December 16, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

More than half of Germans fearful for the future: survey

Migrants from Syria walk alomg a platform after arriving from Salzburg, Austria, at Schoenefeld railway station in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More than half of Germans are fearful for the future, a study showed on Wednesday, suggesting an influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees and the growing threat of terrorism are reviving German Angst.

The poll for British American Tobacco’s Foundation for Future Studies found 55 percent of Germans were worried about the future. This compared with 31 percent last year and just 28 percent in 2013.

Ulrich Reinhardt, the foundation’s scientific director, spoke of a return of “German Angst” - a term characterizing the country as a nation of worriers.

More than one million refugees are expected to arrive in Germany this year, fuelling unease that Europe’s largest economy will be unable to cope with the influx. Security concerns have also grown in the aftermath of the Paris attacks on Nov. 13.

Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
