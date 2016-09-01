Germany goes to EU with accusation of Fiat emissions cheating

BERLIN Germany's Transport Ministry has asked the European Commission to investigate exhaust emissions of Fiat Chrysler vehicles for potential illegal manipulation devices, German government documents showed on Thursday.
Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA began testing the vehicles of several manufacturers, including Fiat, after Volkswagen's admission in September last year that it had cheated emissions tests with motor-management software.
The direct approach to the European Union executive comes after the German transport ministry raised concerns over Fiat vehicles with Italian authorities earlier this year and a subsequent rejection by Italian authorities of claims that Fiat and Chrysler vehicles used illegal exhaust manipulation devices.
This week's letter to the European Commission, which was seen by Reuters, said that tests by German authorities on the Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade could prove the "illegal use of a device to switch off exhaust treatment systems" and urged the Commission to consult with Italian authorities to resolve the issue.
A Fiat spokeswoman said on Thursday that the company's cars conform to current emissions rules and do not contain defeat devices.
The Commission, meanwhile, said that it is the responsibility of the Italian authorities to remedy wrongdoings.
"It is first and foremost a dialogue between the two member states concerned, with an obligation to keep the Commission informed and the possibility for the Commission to facilitate a solution if no agreement can be found," the Commission said in a statement.
As part of a widening clampdown on health-threatening nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels in the wake of the VW scandal, the KBA tested 53 different vehicles and found that carmakers were making liberal use of what they described as a “thermal window”.
This refers to the time when carmakers are allowed to throttle back exhaust emissions management systems to protect engines from potential damage from condensation when cars are started in very cold conditions.
During their investigations, the KBA found that a very wide range of temperatures was used by carmakers for thermal windows.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Barbara Lewis; Writing by Michael Nienaber and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Goodman)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Deutsche Bank managers to examine deeper cuts to business
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's top executives will this weekend consider speeding up cuts at Germany's biggest lender, which is grappling with sliding revenue and negative interest rates, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
IMF urges G20 leaders to boost demand, make case for trade
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund called on Thursday for G20 leaders to take much stronger action to boost demand, revive flagging trade, make long-delayed structural reforms to their economies and share growth more broadly.
Manufacturing falters as global demand weakens
LONDON/SINGAPORE Manufacturers across Asia and Europe showed few signs of returning to health in August, as demand remained fitful at best, although British factories bucked the global trend, surveys showed on Thursday.