BERLIN Germany found unusual increases in the emissions of four Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI)(FCAU.N) vehicles, and Berlin therefore accuses the Italian-American carmaker of using an illegal device to switch off exhaust treatment systems, German government documents showed on Thursday.
In letters sent to the European Commission and the Italian Transport Ministry on Wednesday and seen by Reuters, Berlin said the test findings by German authorities proved the "illegal use of a device to switch off exhaust treatment systems" by Fiat.
According to the German documents, Italian authorities said their own test results ruled out that there was such an illegal device and they declined to take measures against Fiat.
The German government therefore urged the European Commission to consult with Italian authorities to resolve the emissions issue, the letter showed.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
IG Metall urges VW to talk to United Auto Workers over plant representation
FRANKFURT The head of Germany's powerful IG Metall union, Joerg Hofmann, on Thursday demanded that Volkswagen seeks talks with the United Auto Workers union (UAW) over a dispute about how to represent some workers at VW's Tennessee plant.
Samsung mobile recovery suffers blow as Galaxy Notes 'catch fire'
SEOUL The recovery in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's mobile business suffered a blow on Thursday as reports of exploding batteries forced the firm to delay shipments of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, and knocked $7 billion off its market value.
Manufacturing falters as global demand weakens
LONDON/SINGAPORE Manufacturers across Asia and Europe showed few signs of returning to health in August, as demand remained fitful at best, although British factories bucked the global trend, surveys showed on Thursday.