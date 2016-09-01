FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy has had no word from Germany over Fiat emissions: Italy govt source
September 1, 2016 / 5:44 PM / a year ago

Italy has had no word from Germany over Fiat emissions: Italy govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has received no communication from the German transport ministry over emissions tests used by carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), a source at Italy's infrastructure ministry said on Thursday.

Germany's transport ministry has asked the European Commission to investigate exhaust emissions of Fiat Chrysler vehicles for potential illegal manipulation devices, German government documents showed.

The Italian ministry source said the relevant authorities had been in contact and Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority had never disagreed with the Italian ministry's finding that Fiat vehicles complied with emissions rules.

A Fiat spokeswoman said the cars complied with the rules and do not contain so-called defeat devices.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie

