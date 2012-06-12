Finnish PM: euro bonds could work for A-rated states

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, a key ally of Germany’s Angela Merkel in the euro zone debt crisis, said on Tuesday he could see some benefit in economies with top credit ratings issuing a form of mutualised debt, or euro bonds.

“I could see that euro bonds for countries which have at least one A in their credit rating could be very liquid and it might push average yields down - even to benefit countries like Germany and Finland,” he told a gathering of German business leaders in Berlin also attended by Merkel.

But Katainen questioned whether it was advisable to shield countries from “market pressures” to keep their public finances in good order.

“If we had a euro bond it could only be for the countries that fulfill the debt and deficit criteria - and the rating criteria,” he added. Finland and Germany are among a small handful of remaining euro zone countries with a triple A credit rating.

Katainen, echoing previous comments by Merkel, said issuing more debt to revive Europe’s crisis-ridden economy was not sustainable and called for a combination of austerity policies and carefully targeted stimulus measures to end the crisis.