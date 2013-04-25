FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finance minister hits out at Barroso over austerity remarks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2013 / 9:42 PM / in 4 years

German finance minister hits out at Barroso over austerity remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the G20 finance ministers meeting during the Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble lashed out at European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday, telling lawmakers the euro zone’s woes had nothing to do with strict budget rules and “somebody should tell Barroso that”.

Barroso said this week austerity had reached the natural limits of popular support, fanning a bitter debate over whether lawmakers should shift their focus from cost-cutting to stimulus which has pitted Germany against many euro zone peers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Germany would continue to work towards balanced budgets and she rejected French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici’s accusation that Germany was too heavily focused on saving.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.