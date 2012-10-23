FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany determined to do all to defend euro: German finance minister
October 23, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Germany determined to do all to defend euro: German finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will do everything within its power to defend the euro, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

“We are determined to do what is necessary to keep the euro as a trustworthy currency,” he said at an engineering conference in Berlin, adding that the risks of not doing so were “completely unpredictable”.

“The global economy would be far less stable if we did not have the euro as a global reserve currency of increasing importance,” he said.

Schaeuble said euro zone countries needed to address their finances and reduce high levels of state debt: “There’s no way around that.”

He added that the single currency bloc was on the right path to increasing its competitiveness and reducing deficits.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Michelle Martin

