German finance minister: G7 ministers agreed Ukraine crisis must be solved together

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he and other top finance officials from the Group of Seven developed nations (G7) had agreed to work together to solve the Ukraine crisis, and that Russia must be a part of the solution.

Schaeuble added that he expected Ukraine to be mentioned in the communiques of the G20 and IMF.

“We were all agreed that we must solve this problem together,” he said in Washington. Russia must be part of the solution and “we don’t want to make this difficult for Russia,” he added.