Fourteen die in blaze in German handicapped workshop

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fourteen people died on Monday after a fire broke out in a workshop for handicapped people in southwestern Germany, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

Seven people were also injured in the blaze in the small town of Titisee-Neustadt in the Black Forest, but the death toll is not expected to rise further, the spokesman said.

Automatic fire alarms had alerted the brigade, which had deployed around a hundred firemen. “The fire is under control now,” the spokesman said. A police spokesman said there were no indications that it was a case of arson.