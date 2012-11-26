FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fourteen die in blaze in German handicapped workshop
November 26, 2012 / 4:32 PM / in 5 years

Fourteen die in blaze in German handicapped workshop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fourteen people died on Monday after a fire broke out in a workshop for handicapped people in southwestern Germany, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

Seven people were also injured in the blaze in the small town of Titisee-Neustadt in the Black Forest, but the death toll is not expected to rise further, the spokesman said.

Automatic fire alarms had alerted the brigade, which had deployed around a hundred firemen. “The fire is under control now,” the spokesman said. A police spokesman said there were no indications that it was a case of arson.

Reporting By Hans-Edzard Busemann and Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Sarah Marsh, editing by Mark Heinrich

