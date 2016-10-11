FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire hits iconic Europa-Center in Berlin
October 11, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

Fire hits iconic Europa-Center in Berlin

Smoke and fire is seen on the roof of the Europa-Center building in Berlin, Germany October 11, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Tuesday on the roof of the Europa-Center, a landmark shopping center in western Berlin, a spokesman at the fire department in the German capital said.

He said it was too early to say what had caused the fire, which appears to have engulfed the roof of the building in the Charlottenburg district, whose high-end shopping streets and palace are major tourist attractions.

There were no reports of injuries.

Pictures and video published on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the top of the 20-storey Europa-Center, which was built in the early 1960s after the Berlin Wall was erected.

It is recognizable by a rotating Mercedes-Benz star, which made it an icon of capitalist West Berlin.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
