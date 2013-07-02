FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German insured flood damage claims at 2 billion euros: insurers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

German insured flood damage claims at 2 billion euros: insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BMW car dealership is flooded by the nearby Danube river in Fischerdorf, a suburb of the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf on June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Damage claims from flooding in Germany last month are expected to cost insurers nearly 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion), insurance trade association GDV said on Tuesday.

The trade body said its initial estimate was based on 180,000 claims, eclipsing the 150,000 made during the Elbe river floods in 2002 that cost insurers 1.8 billion euros.

Europe’s biggest insurer, Allianz (ALVG.DE), has penciled in claims of 500 million euros, including other affected parts of Europe, before passing on some costs to reinsurers.

Reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) on Tuesday said it did not yet have an estimate for its share of the flood bill.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.