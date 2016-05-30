FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four people killed in flooding and storms in southwestern Germany
May 30, 2016 / 6:54 AM / a year ago

Four people killed in flooding and storms in southwestern Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Three people have been killed in floods in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and a young girl was killed by a train as she took shelter from the rain under a railway bridge.

A man who was around 60 years old died in an underground car park which filled with water before he was able to escape, said Carsten Dehner, a spokesman at Baden-Wuerttemberg’s interior ministry.

In the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend, a fireman died as he tried to rescue another person, who then also died, Dehner said.

Elsewhere in Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said a 13-year-old girl who was probably seeking shelter under a railway bridge was hit and killed by an Intercity train.

On Saturday, lightning strikes in northern France and southwest Germany left nine people seriously hurt.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra

