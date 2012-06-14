Exclusive: Germany, France want to cooperate on armament

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France have signed a declaration of intent to cooperate on armament, and plan to coordinate their purchases in the long-term, the German-French declaration obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

“We must build a platform that others can join,” said German Deputy Defence Minister Stephane Beemelmans. “Germany and France have often done this and that is what we want to do once again.”

According to the declaration of intent, Germany and France want to coordinate their new purchases of tanks and artillery, and look into the possibility of cooperating on missile defence.

Other countries, such as Italy, could also participate.

Germany, France and Britain also plan to look into the possibility of developing a European drone, the declaration showed.