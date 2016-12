German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and French Minister for Economy and Finance Michel Sapin prepare to pose for a picture at the Franco-German digital summit in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

French Minister for Economy and Finance Michel Sapin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel tour Franco-German digital summit in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and French Minister for Economy and Finance Michel Sapin pose for a picture at the Franco-German digital summit in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday he wanted to jointly set up with France a 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) fund to support start-ups in the digital economy.

"We must set ourselves ambitious goals," Gabriel said at a German-Franco conference on digitalisation. "Growth capital is still something that we are lacking."

Gabriel added that Europe should not take dogmatic positions on debt policy.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)