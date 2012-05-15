FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says all growth ideas must be discussed
May 15, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Hollande says all growth ideas must be discussed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said after his first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday that Europe should consider all possible measures that could spur economic activity and growth.

Hollande, who wants to temper Berlin-led austerity policies with pro-growth measures, told a news conference with Merkel that he and his German counterpart both wanted Greece to remain in the euro currency zone and hoped voters there would show they did too in a June 17 election.

“I hope that we can say to the Greeks that Europe is ready to add measures to help growth and support economic activity so that there is a return to growth in Greece,” Hollande said. “On growth, the method that we agreed is putting all ideas and all proposals on the table and seeing what legal means exist to put them into effect.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Michael Roddy

