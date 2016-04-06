Hollande tells Germany: let's bulk up defense to fight terrorism

BERLIN (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande has pressed Germany to dedicate resources to its military and to intervene outside Europe, arguing that they should not rely on allies to fight terrorism threats.

In an interview with mass-selling German daily Bild published on Wednesday, Hollande thanked Berlin for its military support in Mali, where German forces are helping support a United Nations peacekeeping mission, and Syria.

“Our two countries must agree to a budgetary effort on defense. And to act outside Europe. Let’s not rely on another power, even a friendly one, to do away with terrorism.”