French Prime Minister Manuel Valls speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN Europe is in danger of breaking apart and could fail, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said during a trip to the German capital on Thursday, adding that European projects needed a new basis with Germany and France showing strength.

At an event organized by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Valls also said France must continue its reforms, including lowering corporate tax, but added that it needed Germany to make efforts regarding investment.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)